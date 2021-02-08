VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

The update will cover three days of cases, outbreaks, deaths and immunizations recorded over the weekend.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 471 new cases of COVID-19, 28 of which were found in the Island Health region.

As of Feb. 5, the Island Health region had 270 active cases of COVID-19. Island Health had released the approximate location of 236 of the active cases. Most of the cases, 165, were located in the Central Island, 61 were found in the South Island and 10 were active in the North Island.

As of Friday, 18 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, and five more were receiving critical care.

On Friday, health officials also announced that B.C. was extending its current health orders which place restrictions on gatherings and events.

B.C.’s top doctor said there was not expiry date scheduled for the current health orders, though if cases decline measures could be eased as early as the end of February.

“Between now and the end of the month, we will be continually reconsidering the need for the restrictions based on incidence and prevalence of the virus, new information about transmission, especially understanding the impact of variants, and the progress of vaccine supply and our immunization program,” said Henry and Dix in a joint statement.

Health officials also provided an update on B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling data. The data suggests that B.C.’s transmission rate has plateaued and was showing signs of declining. However, Henry cautioned that cases were still relatively high and they could rebound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.