VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 519 cases of COVID-19, of which 34 were located in the Island Health region.

The daily caseload set a record for the Vancouver Island Health Authority. The previous record was 28 cases recorded on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. on Wednesday, including one victim on Vancouver Island. Fourteen people have now died of COVID-19 on the island.

As of Wednesday, there were 196 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to Island Health data.

Thirty-nine of the active cases were located in the South Island, 130 were found in the Central Island and 27 were ongoing in the North Island.

