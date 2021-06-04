VICTORIA -- B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on that state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update will come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials said 199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, including two found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BCCDC, including three people in hospital and one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 37 active cases Thursday, including 19 in the South Island, 15 in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

Health officials say two people in their 60s died of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,709. Neither death was reported in the island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

Across the province, 144,866 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic, including 5,064 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Thursday, B.C. has administered 3,365,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 229,585 second doses.

Health officials say 71.8 per cent of B.C. adults have received their first dose of vaccine, or 68.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s top doctor confirmed Thursday that it was safe to mix and match vaccine doses, and added that anyone who received an AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose would be able to choose between AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna for their second dose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.