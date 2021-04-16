VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The written update will be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, B.C. reported 1,205 new cases of COVID-19, including 38 on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 4,184 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 528 are currently considered active, including 20 people in hospital for treatment of the virus and four more receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 497 active cases Thursday, including 273 in the South Island, 184 in the Central Island and 40 in the North Island.

Three more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,524. No deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where 33 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlined B.C.'s latest modelling data.

The data indicates that Island Health's COVID-19 reproductive rate has dropped from a high of 1.51 to 1.28, but is still higher than what health officials would like to see, which is a reproductive rate below one.

The reproductive rate is the measure of how many people a person infected with COVID-19 passes the virus on to. A reproductive rate above one means, on average, a person is spreading the virus to more than one other person when they are infected.

That being said, B.C's top doctor says the reproductive rate is "bending back down," though transmission remains concerningly high across the province.

"If I am seeing a group of 10 people, the probability that one of them has the virus and the potential to spread it to me right now is highest that it’s ever been," said Henry on Thursday.

"The risk is not zero if you’re sitting on a patio with somebody right now. The risk is less though than inside."

B.C. has now administered 1,235,863 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Health officials say that total represents roughly 26 per cent of B.C.'s eligible population receiving their first vaccine dose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.