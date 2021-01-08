VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are expected to release a written update on COVID-19 cases, deaths, and outbreaks on Friday afternoon.

The updated is slated to be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials reported 761 more cases of COVID-19 and announced that the province’s health order related to social restrictions would be extended until February.

The health order prohibits British Columbians from gathering with anyone outside of their household and bans events of any kind. The social restrictions were first put in place province-wide in November and have now been extended twice.

On Thursday, 23 of the province’s new COVID-19 cases were located in the Island Health region, bringing the number of active cases on Vancouver Island to 152.

For the first time in weeks, the Central Island has risen to be the region with the most active cases on Vancouver Island. As of Thursday, there are 73 active cases in the Central Island, 53 active cases in the South Island, and 26 active case in the North Island.

There are currently eight people in hospital for treatment of the virus on Vancouver Island, as well as three people in critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.