VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, B.C. added 56 new cases of COVID-19, including three found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BCCDC, including four people in hospital and one more receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 28 of the active cases Tuesday, including 15 in the South Island, 12 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

No deaths-related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's death toll to stand at 1,743.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the virus in the Island Health region.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s top doctor said the province was on track to reach its next reopening stage, which is slated to begin on July 1 at the earliest.

Step 3 of the reopening plan includes the reopening of casinos and nightclubs in limited capacities, and increased capacities for at-home social visits.

Approximately 77.7 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received their first vaccine dose, while 76.2 per cent of youth aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

More than one million British Columbians are now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. In total, B.C. has administered 4,511,923 vaccine doses, including 1,001,192 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.