VICTORIA -- B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases and immunizations on Monday afternoon.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, B.C. added 183 new cases of COVID-19, including three found on Vancouver Island.

B.C. has now recorded 145,049 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,067 cases identified on Vancouver Island.

As of Friday, there were 67 active cases of the virus in the Vancouver Island region, including three people in hospital and one more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 36 of the active cases Friday, including 18 in the South Island, 14 in the Central Island and four in the North Island.

One person died of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,710. The victim did not live in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

On Friday, roughly 72.4 per cent of all B.C. adults had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 69.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

B.C. has now administered 3,488,884 doses of COVID-19, including 256,725 second doses.

"We are grateful for the many people in every part of our province who have stepped forward without pause to get their first, and now their second, dose," said Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a joint statement Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.