VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Friday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson will announce details on new cases, vaccinations and deaths recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update follows Thursday’s announcement that four more people in B.C. had died of COVID-19 and 617 new cases were discovered.

Nineteen of those new cases were in the Vancouver Island region, where there are now 169 active cases of the disease.

Island Health identified the locations of 153 of the active cases Thursday. Forty-four were located in the South Island, 97 were active in the Central Island and 12 were located in the North Island.

The Island Health region has recorded 2,046 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, B.C. has administered 180,691 vaccine doses, including 29,952 second doses.

