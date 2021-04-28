VICTORIA -- Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 799 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over a 24-hour period, including 28 cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has recorded 4,568 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are now 315 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 170 in the South Island, 74 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, marking the first time in roughly a month that no one had died of the disease in B.C. over a 24-hour period.

B.C. has now administered 1,671,128 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 89,457 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.