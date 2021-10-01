COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The update, which is expected in a written statement after 2 p.m., will cover new cases, deaths and vaccinations recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update comes on the heels of a new mask mandate announced Friday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

The B.C. government has expanded its school mask requirements to include all students and staff from kindergarten through Grade 12 across the province.

Henry cited the recent spike in cases involving children between the ages of five and 11 as the reason for the change.

On Friday afternoon, B.C. Attorney General and Minister for Housing, David Eby, announced that the province was creating 50 new COVID-19 isolation spaces for people who are homeless in Victoria.

The spaces will be added over the coming weeks, after clusters of COVID-19 cases were recorded in local housing facilities.

On Thursday, the health ministry said 64 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Vancouver Island region. The new cases were among 749 cases found across the province.

Nine people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursday, including two people in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 186,994 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. and 1,962 people have died. Seventy deaths have been recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

Approximately 88 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.