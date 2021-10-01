COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
The update, which is expected in a written statement after 2 p.m., will cover new cases, deaths and vaccinations recorded over the past 24 hours.
The update comes on the heels of a new mask mandate announced Friday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside.
The B.C. government has expanded its school mask requirements to include all students and staff from kindergarten through Grade 12 across the province.
Henry cited the recent spike in cases involving children between the ages of five and 11 as the reason for the change.
On Friday afternoon, B.C. Attorney General and Minister for Housing, David Eby, announced that the province was creating 50 new COVID-19 isolation spaces for people who are homeless in Victoria.
The spaces will be added over the coming weeks, after clusters of COVID-19 cases were recorded in local housing facilities.
On Thursday, the health ministry said 64 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Vancouver Island region. The new cases were among 749 cases found across the province.
Nine people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Thursday, including two people in the Island Health region.
Since the pandemic began, 186,994 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. and 1,962 people have died. Seventy deaths have been recorded in the Vancouver Island region.
Approximately 88 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81 per cent have received two doses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
Feds gauge J&J vaccine interest among provinces, after requests from the West
The federal government is gauging interest among provinces and territories for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. make requests for the viral vector shot.
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment
Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19.
B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
London, Ont. police 'unable to substantiate' online reports of drugging, assaults at Western University
After reaching out to more than 600 students, the London Police Service says it has been unable to substantiate unconfirmed social media reports of druggings and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence at Western University.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metrotown mall in Burnaby evacuated after reports of gunshots
Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday afternoon due to reports of gunshots.
-
B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
COVID-19 exposures at 92 different schools in Fraser Health in first week of new reporting policy
It's been less than a week since B.C. resumed posting public notices about COVID-19 exposure events in schools, but one Lower Mainland health authority has already added 92 different schools to its exposures list.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Cheryll Watson
While many mayoral candidates vying for votes have previous experience as city councillors, Cheryll Watson believes her business knowledge and outsider perspective will help propel Edmonton forward.
-
Oilers' defenceman Duncan Keith says he felt pressure from NHLPA to get COVID-19 vaccine
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith told reporters on Friday he wished the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) had shown more support for players who wanted to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Calgary
-
'I cry before my shifts': Calgary ICU nurse dies of suspected drug overdose following frontline abuse
Season Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
-
Paid actors, fake numbers and bribery: How conspiracy is stalling Alberta's vaccination efforts
Misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations has surged in Alberta, alongside a deadly fourth wave.
-
Plummeting HPV vaccination rate in Alberta a concern for health experts
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted HPV vaccination programs at schools throughout Alberta, causing clinics to be postponed, interrupted and cancelled.
Toronto
-
Ontario university will not allow unvaccinated students who normally learn in-person to take online courses
An Ontario university says it will not allow students who normally learn in-person to take part in online courses this fall if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly took dirty diapers from Toronto daycare
A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
-
Toronto to extend mask bylaw into 2022 amid fourth COVID-19 wave
The City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
Election recount called in Quebec after Liberal's flag 'potential anomaly' in ballot box
With less than 300 votes separating the winner from the runner up on election night, a recount has been called in the district of Châteauguay–Lacolle.
-
Quebec police release surveillance videos of pick-up truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, for a total of 240
Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.
-
One COVID-19 related-death; 85 new cases in New Brunswick Friday
New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death and 85 new cases on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia teacher arrested for sexual assault, child luring
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
-
Manitoba adds 78 new COVID-19 cases, majority among unvaccinated individuals
Manitoba is now over 700 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added another 78 cases on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate allegedly stolen car with baby inside
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
-
'Everything was decided for us': Saskatoon long term care resident describes 'inhumane' hardships of COVID-19 lockdowns
At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debi Funk wanted to see her daughter. Instead of being allowed to do so, the Sherbrooke Community Centre resident says she was referred to a psychiatrist.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
London
-
London, Ont. police 'unable to substantiate' online reports of drugging, assaults at Western University
After reaching out to more than 600 students, the London Police Service says it has been unable to substantiate unconfirmed social media reports of druggings and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence at Western University.
-
London, Ont. man injured by a bullet in Vauxhall Park
A London, Ont. man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet
-
Accused in London, Ont. murder case released on bail
The woman charged along with two others in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, in late July has been released on bail from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadore prof fired after investigation shows he was paid for extra teaching time he didn't deliver
A Canadore College professor has lost his job after the school found out he didn’t teach extra course hours he had requested and been paid to deliver.
-
Court will decide whether auditor general can access disputed documents in LU insolvency audit
A court will determine whether Ontario's auditor general will gain access to documents covered by "privilege or court-ordered confidentiality" as she investigates the cause of Laurentian University's insolvency.
-
School bus driver charged with careless operation in Caledon
Police charged a school bus driver after a single-vehicle collision caused the bus to flip onto its side in Caledon.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating reported shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard
Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 spread inside classrooms at Guelph elementary school, health unit says
Public health and school board officials have confirmed COVID-19 transmission inside classrooms at a French Catholic school in Guelph after previously saying the virus wasn't spreading inside the school.