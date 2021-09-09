COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Leaders get ready for tonight's English debate

Five federal party leaders are licking their wounds and prepping their zingers after an occasionally testy debate yesterday that came ahead of tonight's first and only one in English.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener