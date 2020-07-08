VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to be released sometime after 3 p.m.

The release follows Tuesday's announcement that 12 new cases of coronavirus had been discovered in B.C., including one new case on Vancouver Island.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the death toll from the virus in B.C. at 183 people.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has seen a total of 2,990 coronavirus cases.

Over the same period, 2,645 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered, leaving 162 active cases in the province on Tuesday.

“It is important to remember that the more people you see and the more places you go, the higher the likelihood is that you’ll come into contact with someone with COVID-19,” Dix and Henry said Tuesday.

“To protect yourself, the best things you can do are to keep the number of people you see to a minimum and as much as possible, maintain a safe distance from others and use a mask when that is challenging.”

The majority of COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been located in the province’s Lower Mainland, with 1,576 discovered in the Fraser Health region and 1,013 recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has seen 203 cases, the Northern Health region has confirmed 65 cases and the Island Health region has reported 133.

The Island Health region currently has two active cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, the B.C. government also announced that it was extending the provincial state of emergency by another two weeks, until July 21.

The state of emergency was extended based on recommendations from provincial health officials, according to the province.

B.C.’s current state of emergency was first declared on March 18 and has now entered its fifteenth week.

Previously, B.C.’s longest state of emergency lasted 10 weeks in 2017 in response to a dramatic wildfire season.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.