VICTORIA -- Provincial health authorities will provide a live update on the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. at 3 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 1,336.

Dr. Henry also announced five new deaths related to the disease, marking 48 deaths related to COVID-19 since outbreaks first began in the province.

Both Henry and Dix are urging British Columbians to continue following provincial health orders, and to remain at home during the Easter long weekend.

"We need to stay home this weekend," said Henry Wednesday.

"This is not the time to take unnecessary travel. It's not the time to go to some of our smaller or more remote communities," she said.

Meanwhile, the B.C. government is asking that residents connect virtually to celebrate upcoming religious events, like Easter.

B.C.’s update on COVID-19 will be livestreamed here and at CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.