COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in Island Health as 60 new cases confirmed

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Thursday, though six deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.

Three deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two were reported in Northern Health, and one was confirmed in Interior Health, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,981 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 236 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the past 24 hours, 271 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 60 in Island Health.

There are currently 355 people in hospital with the illness across British Columbia, including 52 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 36 patients are currently in hospital with COVID-19, up from 30 reported Wednesday and 33 confirmed a week ago on March 17.

Three patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total as Wednesday and a slight increase from two reported on March 17.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 24, 68 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including six patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 90.8 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.1 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 57.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.