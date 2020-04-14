VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus over a 48-hour period.

She also announced 11 new deaths related to the illness between Saturday and Monday.

Monday’s update brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C. to 1,490, and total number of deaths to 69.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, the majority of the new deaths were related to people living in care homes.

Both Henry and Dix stressed that B.C. was still in the midst of the pandemic, and urged residents to continue following provincial health orders – like physical distancing and self-isolation.

As of Monday, there were 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.

Monday also marked Henry and Dix’s 50th live update on the novel coronavirus. The pair said that they would continue to deliver daily briefings for as long as necessary.