VICTORIA -- The BC Centre for Disease Control has added more flights to its list of COVID-19 travel exposures.

Health officials added three flights on Thursday evening and four more on Friday. They're asking passengers aboard the following flights to monitor for symptoms of the disease for 14 days:

Oct. 20, WestJet 3171, Calgary to Comox (rows 6-12)

Oct. 23, Air Canada 251, Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 25-29)

Oct. 24, Air Canada 192, Victoria to Toronto (rows 1-4)

Oct. 26, WestJet 3172, Comox to Calgary (rows 3-9)

Nov. 1, Air India 186, Vancouver to Delhi (rows not reported)

Nov. 2, Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 19-25)

Nov. 2, Air Canada/Jazz 8069, Vancouver to Victoria (rows 7-13)

Passengers in the affected rows are considered most at risk, according to the BCCDC.

The B.C. Ministry of Health encourages those who think they may have contracted the virus to use ithe province's online self-assessment tool.

Anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms is advised to contact their local health authority immediately to determine if a test is necessary.