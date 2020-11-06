VICTORIA -- The BC Centre for Disease Control has added three more flights to its list of COVID-19 travel exposures.

Health officials are asking passengers aboard the following flights between Comox, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver to monitor for symptoms of the disease for 14 days:

Oct. 20, WestJet 3171, Calgary to Comox (rows 6-12)

Oct. 23, Air Canada 251, Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 25-29)

Oct. 26, WestJet 3172, Comox to Calgary (rows 3-9)

Passengers in the affected rows are considered most at risk, according to the BCCDC.

The B.C. Ministry of Health encourages those who think they may have contracted the virus to use ithe province's online self-assessment tool.

Anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms is advised to contact their local health authority immediately to determine if a test is necessary.