VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island's southern region has now eclipsed the North Island as the hotbed of COVID-19 activity in the Island Health area since the pandemic began.

Two more cases of COVID-19 were identified on Vancouver Island on Tuesday, both of them in the South Island.

The region, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, has now recorded 63 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, edging out the northern region which has reported 62 cases.

There are now 15 active cases of the virus in the Island Health authority, which includes Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mainland B.C.'s central coast.

While nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases discovered in Island Health this month have been linked to community exposures or known case clusters, one case identified on or around Aug. 11 has now been linked to international travel, according to the data.

Island Health declined to comment further on the case, citing privacy concerns.

Central Vancouver Island, which includes the communities of Tofino, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Parksville, Lake Cowichan and Duncan, has recorded 43 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday evening, the South Island's most recent reported symptoms were detected five days prior, while the Central Island's most recent symptoms were reported two days prior.

The North Island had not detected an onset of the virus for seven days, according to Island Health data.

Five people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, while 148 people have recovered. There have been 168 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, there have been 48,267 COVID-19 tests administered by Island Health.