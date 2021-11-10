COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Tuesday's announcement that 500 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in B.C., including 76 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 613 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 489 active cases Tuesday, including 132 in the South Island, 275 in the Central Island and 82 in the North Island.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. on Tuesday, including three deaths in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,223 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 103 deaths in Island Health.

There are currently 64 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 16 patients in critical care.

