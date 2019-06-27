

CTV Vancouver Island





Single-use Styrofoam could be the next environmentally unfriendly item to be banned in the Capital Region.

Ned Taylor, a Saanich councillor and CRD board member, brought forward a motion asking staff to come up with options for a bylaw banning Styrofoam cups and containers often used for takeout food.

"Styrofoam is wasteful, it's unnecessary, it's harmful to our natural environment and to our wildlife, not only within the CRD, but we're seeing those impacts on an international scale as well," Taylor said Thursday.

Alternatives like compostable cups and containers are readily available and less wasteful, Taylor said.

If implemented, the ban would go into effect at the regional level, something Taylor said is more effective than having differing bylaws among each municipality.

For example, Victoria has implemented a single-use plastic bag ban and Saanich recently approved its own ban, which will go into effect in January. Other municipalities in the CRD have no such ban, which Taylor said can cause confusion for franchisees.

"What businesses don't want is 13 separate bylaws that are banning plastic bags. They want consistency, and especially businesses who have chains throughout multiple jurisdictions in the CRD," he said.

The motion will be debated at the next CRD board meeting in July.