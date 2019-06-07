

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria councillor is calling on the public to reject "conservative media distractions" after coming under fire for suggesting the military should pay for policing events such as Remembrance Day.

At a Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday, Coun. Ben Isitt put forward an amendment to a motion seeking to recoup costs for military events in the city.

The amendment, introduced on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, came up as council debated what to do about a police budget shortfall for staffing special events.

It read: "That Council direct staff to engage DND/Veterans Affairs Canada officials to seek to recover costs associated with military events in the City."

The motion was carried with the support of councillors Laurel Collins, Sarah Potts, Jeremy Loveday Marianne Alto and Sharmarke Dubow.

Reaction on social media was swift and stern, with many saying the timing was disrespectful to veterans.

Isitt issued a rebuttal to the controversy in a Medium.com post Friday.

"It is unfortunate that the latter decision was taken on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, marking the landing of Allied troops on the beaches of Normandy to turn back the tide of fascism in northwestern Europe," he said. "However, an accident of agenda planning resulted in consideration of the Victoria Police Department request on that date.

"More unfortunate, however is the nefarious ways in which conservative political forces and their agents in the corporate media have chosen to distort Victoria City Council's benign request for assistance from federal authorities, into a supposed affront to war veterans."

Isitt said "alt-right" organizations like the Proud Boys and conservative voices in corporate media "would prefer that citizens in Victoria and other communities focus on controversy–rather than on tackling the major challenges of our time."

He also blasted media for not covering another development from the Thursday meeting, after council voted unanimously to endorse $90-million in funding for a regional, provincial and federal partnership to expand housing affordability in Greater Victoria.

"Not surprisingly, the corporate media was silent on this strong policy direction toward an inclusive community that upholds human rights. 'If it bleeds, it leads,' is an old, unfortunate mantra in the journalistic profession," he said.

A final decision on the police budget motion and its amendments will be made on June 13 after city staff receive a detailed outline of police expenses.

The city said it costs $15,200 to police military events.