

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say a cougar spotted a number of times in residential neighbourhoods over the weekend has been caught and will be relocated.

Police issued a warning to the public after the cougar was spotted numerous times on Saturday night, near Old West Saanich Road, and multiple times Sunday in Gordon Head, including around Triest Cresent, Hillcrest and Hollydeene Place.

A resident on Hollydeene Place said she got a close-up view of the animal before calling police.

"I heard a bit of noise outside our bedroom and I looked out the window and here was a cougar walking by," Gina Donaldson told CTV News. "So I called 911 and Saanich police came right away along with somebody from the pound."

Conservation officers were notified of the sighting and said they were prepared to attend if called upon.

They initially said they didn't think the cougar would be spotted again during daylight hours because the animals generally travel between dusk and dawn.

Conservation said at the time it was likely a younger cougar out looking for new territory.

Police confirmed on Twitter that they received another sighting report at Gordon Head and Ferndale roads Monday afternoon.

Saanich pound and conservation officers closed in on the animal with hounds, then tranquilized it.

The animal will now be relocated, police said, signalling an apparent change in government policy that previously saw captured cougars destroyed instead of relocated.

The COS asks anyone who has a cougar sighting or interaction to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.