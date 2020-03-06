VICTORIA -- A Sooke man says he spotted a cougar on Westshore Parkway in Langford while driving early Friday morning.

Geoff Turner was driving to work at roughly 5:20 a.m. when he spotted the cougar as it crossed the road in front of him.

He says he was traveling north on Westshore Parkway south of Commander Crescent when he spotted what appeared to be a young cougar, which leaped across the road and disappeared into the forest.

Turner says he is concerned for people living in the surrounding area and that he contacted Westshore RCMP after the encounter.

Westshore RCMP confirmed to CTV News that they received the report and have contacted conservation officers.

Mounties say there have been no other reports of cougar sightings in the area.