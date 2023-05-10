Cougar spotted in Langford backyard

The West Shore RCMP are warning residents of a cougar sighting in Langford on Tuesday night.

Police say the cougar was spotted in the backyard of a home in the 500-block of Treanor Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Residents say the cougar stayed only briefly in the backyard before it jumped the fence and left.

Mounties searched the area but did not spot the large cat Tuesday night.

"Police have notified the BC Conservation Officers Service and we only received one reported sighting of the cougar. However, given the proximity to residences and a nearby school, we wish to inform the public of the sighting," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

The sighting comes just weeks after cougars and bears were spotted in the West Shore, including one sighting where a cougar dragged a deer carcass onto the driveway of a home in Colwood.

Information about what to do if you an encounter a cougar, such as staying calm and looking large, can be found on the B.C. government website.