

CTV Vancouver Island





A cougar sighting at Victoria General Hospital prompted nearby elementary schools to go into hold and secure Thursday.

The principal of Strawberry Vale Elementary said the decision to go into hold and secure was made around 1 p.m., after consulting with other principals in the area. Eagle View Elementary was also placed under hold and secure.

Mounties and conservation officers were called to hospital grounds but were unable to find the cougar.

The hold and secure order was lifted by 2 p.m.

Hold and secure requires students and staff to remain in the building as they go about their regular activities.

Strawberry Vale Elementary said because the cougar incident was so brief and did not affect kids' safety, children were not informed of the order.