

CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich resident had an up-close view to a cougar’s confrontation with a deer Sunday night.

The cougar was spotted attacking a deer in a yard on Queenswood Drive, prompting a call to Saanich Police.

According to police, the resident then scared off the big cat, allowing the deer to escape.

Neither animal has been located.

The home is located in a wooded area of Queenswood Drive. The B.C. government is reminding homeowners of several steps they can take to make their home safer from a cougar attack.

They include feeding pets indoors, and storing garbage in cans with tight-fitting lids so odours don’t attract small animals who can act as cougar prey.

Anyone who suspects a cougar is hanging around a residential area is asked to contact the COS Call Centre at 1-877-952-7277.