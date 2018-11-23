

The Canadian Press





Gas prices are getting the blame for a jump in the cost of living in B.C. and right across the country.

Statistics Canada has pegged the national inflation rate at 2.4 per cent in October, up two-tenths of a point from the month earlier.

Inflation in British Columbia was even more aggressive, climbing half-a-per cent to an even three per cent from its September setting of 2.5.

The cost of living in Victoria followed the B.C. trend, hiking to three per cent last month from 2.4 per cent, but economists say the number in Vancouver didn't budge, remaining static at 2.7 per cent.