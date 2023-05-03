Cost of Esquimalt public safety building rises by 50% to $62M

The Township of Esquimalt says it has some difficult decisions to make after the estimated budget for its new public safety building rose by nearly 50 per cent, or $20 million, over the span of about two years.

The township says the initial budget estimate, provided by project consultants, was $42 million in February 2021.

That estimate rose by another $6 million in June 2022.

"After tenders were issued in December 2022, the construction manager presented the township with an unexpected budget of $62.2 million," said the township in a release Wednesday.

"Staff sought a second opinion to ensure confidence in the numbers presented by the construction manager, resulting in a similar budget amount," the release said.

"Council now has to decide on the best way to move forward given the current cost estimates."

The new, three-storey public safety building includes a modernized police station, a four-bay fire hall, Esquimalt's first dedicated emergency operations centre and 41 underground parking spaces.

A little under $7 million of the project's initial budget has already been spent on renovations to the current public safety building, including construction of a temporary police facility, a temporary fire hall, and other design and consultation fees.

The township says the rise in project costs is due to a strained construction market on Vancouver Island, which has seen annual escalation rates of more than 10 per cent, much higher than the usual two to five per cent increase for the industry.

"This is a difficult situation, however the reality is that costs continue to rise and we need to make decisions based on the most recent information available," said Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement Wednesday.

"Council is confident in the budgeting work done so far. Staff have sought expert advice from construction professionals and local industry experts in all phases of the process," she said.

"We need to ensure the community’s safety is maintained while balancing prudent spending."

The municipality says it has applied for grants, but that there's no "significant contribution" expected for the project.

A presentation by the project manager, which will include a report and recommendations from township staff, will be discussed at a committee of the whole meeting on May 8.

Recommendations from that meeting will be referred to a regular council meeting before any decisions are made.

"The public may send in comments to council ahead of time or speak at the meeting over the phone or in person," said the township.