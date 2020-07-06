VICTORIA -- The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an inmate at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Greater Victoria.

Twenty-six-year-old David Gordon Ivany was found deceased in his jail cell on June 21.

Ivany was arrested by West Shore RCMP on June 18 on probation-related charges and was scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 23.

The Coroners Service says it is premature to speculate on Ivany's cause of death or contributing factors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020