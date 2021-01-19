VICTORIA -- The coroner is investigating a death that occurred late Monday night at a marina in North Saanich.

While few details are available, the BC Coroners Service tells CTV News the coroner remains on scene Tuesday at the Canoe Cove Marina to determine what happened.

Canoe Cove Marina is just south of Swartz Bay. A search and rescue medic boat was also in the area Tuesday afternoon but it is unclear whether its presence was related to the death.

