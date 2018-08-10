

CTV Vancouver Island





Oak Bay Police say a body found in the Cowichan area earlier this month has been positively identified by the BC Coroners Service as Gladys Barman.

Search and rescue crews found a body on Aug. 1, about 11 kilometres away from where Barman’s car was spotted on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan on July 21.

Barman’s next of kin have been notified, Oak Bay police said on Friday in a news release.

Out of respect for the family police say they will not be providing further comment at this time.