Coroner confirms body found is missing Oak Bay woman
Missing Oak Bay resident Gladys Barman, 82, is seen in an undated handout photo.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 11:57AM PDT
Oak Bay Police say a body found in the Cowichan area earlier this month has been positively identified by the BC Coroners Service as Gladys Barman.
Search and rescue crews found a body on Aug. 1, about 11 kilometres away from where Barman’s car was spotted on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan on July 21.
Barman’s next of kin have been notified, Oak Bay police said on Friday in a news release.
Out of respect for the family police say they will not be providing further comment at this time.
UPDATE Missing Person- Gladys Barman -Aug 1st, we advised that a deceased person had been found in the Cowichan area. We regret to inform you that the Coroner has positively identified the deceased as Ms. Barman. Thank you sincerely for your assistance during our search for her. pic.twitter.com/0xZ0SipqX2— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 10, 2018