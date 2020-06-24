COWICHAN VALLEY -- The Cowichan Valley Co-Operative Marketplace, or 'Cow-Op,' will receive nearly $100,000 from the provincial government to develop a contactless home delivery system in the region.

According to its website, Cow-Op is a non-profit farmer and food processor co-operative with an online marketplace of locally grown and harvested food.

The group says it’s seen an increase in demand for its online service since COVID-19 hit.

"When the main sales avenues for local farmers disappeared during the pandemic, the Cowichan Valley Co-operative Marketplace and its online farmers market became a lifeline for them," said Derrick Pawlowski, executive director of Cow-Op.

Pawlowski says the $100,000 grant will go towards hiring staff who will assist with researching and designing a contactless delivery system that will be financially sustainable and stay current with hygiene protocols of the pandemic.

The money will also go towards purchasing the necessary supplies and infrastructure needed for the delivery service.

The group hopes that the delivery model will eventually be shared with other co-operatives.

The Cowichan Valley Co-Operative Marketplace has been operating since 2014 and features a variety of produce, meats, eggs, fruit, baking and more, all grown or produced throughout the Cowichan Region.

The funding from the government comes from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction through the Job Creation Partnership stream of WorkBC's Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP).

CEP invested more than $19 million in community projects around the province in 2019-20.