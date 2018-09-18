

Starting Wednesday, the highway to and from Tofino and Ucluelet will experience delays due to construction.

The Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers construction near Kennedy Hill will call for two one-hour, daytime closures.

Highway four will be closed to traffic at Kennedy Hill from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 22.

The closures will be put in place again on Sept. 25th to Oct. 4th.