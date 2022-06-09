Construction underway on $4.5-million upgrade to UVic Transit Exchange

Construction of planned upgrades at a cost of more than $4 million at the UVic Transit Exchange near the campus bookstore is underway.

The project was announced last year and is being done in partnership with the federal government, the province and the University of Victoria.

It is expected to be completed before the fall semester begins.

The upgrades include rehabilitation of the north side of the existing UVic exchange and bus stops along Ring Road, as well as refurbishment and enhancement of nine bus bays, six bus shelters and two layover bays.

Also part of the plans are improvements to the pedestrian environment, including signage and wayfinding, and the addition of new bicycle storage shelters.

“UVic is the second-largest transit destination in Greater Victoria, with many core transit routes terminating there," says BC Transit in a news release.

"Over 17,000 transit trips are made to and from the university each day, more than 25 per cent of all trips. Future transit use at UVic could be considerably higher, depending on how much and how quickly the university population grows. BC Transit recognizes the potential for ridership growth, and plans to serve UVic with a combination of rapid transit and frequent bus services.”

BC Transit said the plans also include the following:

Replacement of the existing bus shelters that are at end of life with current BC Transit designs

Upgraded lighting, signage and landscaping

Replacement and repair of concrete bus pads and asphalt

Improved pedestrian movement and circulation near the UVic bookstore stairs

Realigned crosswalk locations to improve sight lines for bus operators and pedestrians and reduce crossing times

The exchange will be closed during construction and transit users are asked to look for temporary bus stop signage to help direct them top their temporary stop.

"(As) part of the work to improve the pedestrian pathways and the alignment of the transit exchange island, nine trees are being removed," BC Transit said. "Three of these trees are bylaw protected trees, meaning BC Transit received a permit from the District of Saanich to remove them and will replace them at a 3:1 ratio. The other six trees are being replaced at a 1:1 ratio, making a total of number of 15 trees being planted. Six of these new trees will be replaced at the transit exchange and the others will be planted around the UVic campus.”

The project costs are covered by $1.8 million from the government of Canada and $1.7 million from the provincial government of British Columbia, as well as more than $1 million from the University of Victoria and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.