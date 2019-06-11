

A new Coast Guard communications centre in Ucluelet will shore up marine safety on the west coast of Vancouver Island, the federal government says.

Construction on the Amphitrite Point station is set to begin in June.

The new buildings will house technology that will enhance the links between remote Coast Guard sites on the West Coast, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"The Canadian Coast Guard's top priorities are, and always will be, the safety of mariners and the protection of the marine environment," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The DFO said the new building will have a smaller footprint than the existing building.

Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres monitor for distress calls and broadcast weather and navigational warnings for seafarers.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2020.