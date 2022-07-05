Construction relief: First phase of Saanich's Selbourne Street construction now complete

Construction relief: First phase of Saanich's Selbourne Street construction now complete

The first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project wrapped up in early July 2022. (District of Saanich) The first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project wrapped up in early July 2022. (District of Saanich)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Assembly National Chief Archibald takes stage at meeting despite suspension

Dressed in Indigenous regalia, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald strode into the annual Assembly of First Nations gathering in Vancouver ahead of a group of chanting supporters on Tuesday. Just the day before, Archibald said she had been 'erased' from the agenda after her suspension in June. Instead, she led opening ceremonies and welcomed attendees in her opening address.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario