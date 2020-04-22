VICTORIA -- A construction flagger suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Island Highway South on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Campbell River RCMP, a southbound vehicle struck the worker at roughly 2:30 p.m.

Police say that the driver is now facing multiple infraction tickets, amounting to more than $900 in fines.

The flagger is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s really simple, speed limits in construction zones are there to protect workers safety,” said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP.

“As a driver you are responsible for knowing speed limits and where you are in space. A lot of times people forget about the extensions of their vehicles like mirrors and these are the pieces of the vehicle that hit workers and can cause serious injury,” he said.

“Thankfully in this case, the flagger was not seriously injured."

The Campbell River RCMP detachment says that Mounties will be watching for drivers who are not following construction speed limits or who are disobeying flaggers on roadways.

“So protect road crews and your pocket book and slow down,” said Tyre.