Conservations officers are scouring wooded areas for an injured bear that was shot with a crossbow on Sunday in a rural area of Highlands.

Police officers notified conservation officers that the bear was “hit” on Sunday evening.

“It is not a good situation,” said conservation officer Peter Pauwels.

Pauwels tells CTV News that the bear was shot by a man near Lost Lake Road yesterday afternoon before running away from the area.

“As far as we know it is in a very thick area of bush,” he said.

The investigation is in the early stages and officers are focused on finding the injured bear at this time.

Conservation officers tried to find the bear and were tracking it on Sunday night, but darkness hampered the search.

Anyone who spots the injured bear should call the Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277 immediately.