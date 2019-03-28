

CTV Vancouver Island





Police and the BC Conservation Officer Service are searching for a cougar that was spotted in a Saanich neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

A sighting of the big cat was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on San Lorenzo Avenue in Gordon Head, according to Saanich police.

With spring break in full swing, police are advising people in the neighbour to consider bringing their small children or pets indoors.

Saanich police are also asking anyone who sees the cougar to report it to them or the BC Conservation Officer Service.

The Thursday sighting is the latest in a series of cougar sightings in the Saanich area. In one case, a cougar was seen attacking a deer in a man's backyard.

The cougars were not located in any of the previous three sightings.