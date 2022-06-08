'Congestion' leads to BC Ferries backup between Vancouver and Victoria

BC Ferries is warning of a busy Wednesday travel day after an early-morning sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay was delayed.

The 7:45 a.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen was delayed on Wednesday morning due to "berth congestion," according to BC Ferries.

The congestion led to a roughly 32-minute delay for the sailing.

Sailings on the route have also begun filling up into the afternoon.

As of 10:30 a.m., sailings up to 3 p.m. were already at maximum capacity between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

In the other direction, from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, ferries were full until 2 p.m.

The delays came during the same day that a vessel on this route was already scheduled for maintenance.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island was scheduled to be out of service from Monday to Wednesday for maintenance work ahead of the summer season.

The work means that eight sailings between Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Wednesday

The cancelled sailings include four between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., as well as four sailings heading in the opposite direction at 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.