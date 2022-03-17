Comox Valley woman raising money for friend stuck in war-torn Ukraine

As Canadians search for ways to provide assistance to those trying to survive in war-torn Ukraine, a Comox Valley woman is helping a family that she has a connection with.

Ida Fraser of Cumberland, B.C., first connected last August with Ludmila Cherkachina, a breeder of Maine Coon cats in Chuhuiv, in Eastern Ukraine. Fraser imported two kittens from Cherkachina and also has a third feline from her.

“When she got hit the first night, when I got the message that they had been bombed, not a message I ever want to see and no one should ever have to write,” Fraser says.

The two women have kept in contact and have exchanged messages since the Russian invasion began.

Cherkachina posts regular updates on how she and her husband and six-year-old son have to retreat to the safety of their basement every afternoon to avoid bombings in the evening.

Fraser is providing financial assistance to the Cherkachina family utilizing the app Remitly, which enables her to instantly transfer funds.

“I can only raise money on this end and get it to her because she has no way to get money on that end. Her income was her cats,” Fraser says.

She’s trying to get more money transferred in part to cut down on the number of trips Cherkachina has to make for supplies.

“Every time you leave your yard you’re putting your life at risk. It's heartbreaking. It should never be happening,” she says.

Fraser says during one trip to the store, Cherkachina’s home was hit by Russian forces.

“She was in the lineup at the grocery store when she heard the plane go over and the big explosion. To come home, back to her house and the side of her house had been hit,” Fraser says.

“Our days are like Groundhog Day," Cherkachina tells CTV News. "We go down to the basement at 6 p.m. [and] we are there until 6 a.m."

Cherkachina says there are periods of quiet but everything can change in an instant and that’s when they run for shelter.

“When the explosions are nearby, we go down again to the basement and pray that the shell does not destroy our house and we do not end up under the rubble,” Cherkachina says.

RUSSIAN BACKGROUND

Cherkachina is actually Russian and has travelled to many cities in her homeland for cat shows, often winning competitions. She moved to Chuhuiv, eight years ago to marry her Ukrainian husband and give birth to her son Maxim.

She says her mother and sisters still live in Russia and while she is in contact with her mother she no longer communicates with one sister.

“She does not want to understand the problems of people who are under fire," she says. "Many friends from Russia believe that Ukraine deserved this war and therefore we are no longer friends."

She says one of the problems is state-controlled media.

“Russian television has great power over the minds of citizens,” she says.

She never thought Russia would invade Ukraine but is now living with that reality on a daily basis.

“In the early days there was an opportunity to leave but we thought it wouldn’t be for long and we couldn’t leave the cats," Cherkachina says. "They have a shock from those explosions."

COMOX VALLEY SUPPORT

Cherkachina says she is grateful for the support she is receiving through friends like Fraser.

“It's horrible. I cry every night for her," Fraser says. "I absolutely feel helpless on this end. I can only financially support her and emotionally support her. In the end she’s directly connected to the Comox Valley because I have her cats on this end that are part of her breeding line."

So far, Fraser says she’s been able to send just over $2,000 to Cherkachina and has put out the call to others who may be willing to assist by contacting her via email at ida_fraser@shaw.ca.