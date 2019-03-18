RCMP in the Comox Valley are working with representatives of Canada Post after more than a dozen community mailboxes were broken into Sunday night.

Customers noticed the majority of the mailboxes were pried open and their contents stolen.

Some boxes contained keys to allow them into larger parcel boxes and those too were opened and the contents removed.

The break-ins occurred in community boxes that were located primarily in rural areas of Courtenay and Comox.

A statement from Canada Post was apologetic.

“We apologize to our customers affected by this criminal activity," it said.

"While maintenance is already underway, flyers will be posted at each community mailbox site informing customers of the incident and to temporarily pick up their mail at either the Courtenay Post Office at 333 Hunt Place or the Lazo Post Office at 7-1625 Military Row.”

The corporation asks customers who believe they haven’t received a specific piece of mail contact the sender.

They’re also encouraging anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity involving mailboxes to immediately inform the Canada Post customer service department at 1-800-267-1177.