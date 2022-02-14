Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolen

Mounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.

Police say the man walked into the store on Jan. 3 and left without paying for the bottle.

Police believe he was driving or riding in a dark-coloured two-door Honda Accord with a rear window covered in plastic.

Police say the vehicle may be from the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Anyone with information on the theft or who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2022-98.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.