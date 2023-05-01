Comox Valley RCMP say missing woman may be in Victoria

Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing to the public to help find a missing 40-year-old woman.

Police say Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay, south of Courtenay. She was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on April 27.

Investigators say Van Der Elst was wearing a red backpack and was riding a red bicycle.

"It is unusual for Josie to go this long without contacting friends or family, which has caused concern," Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said in a release.

"We’d like to make sure she is alright."

Van Der Elst has connections in Victoria and police say she may have headed in that direction if she is no longer in the Comox Valley.

She is described as standing five feet, six inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has green eyes and long, dark, wavy hair, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.