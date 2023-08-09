Comox Valley RCMP report increase in thefts from vehicles

Mounties in the Comox Valley are urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from view after a rise in thefts in the region.

The Comox Valley RCMP say the increase in thefts from vehicles was especially pronounced in July in the town of Comox.

"These thefts are largely preventable, simply by removing valuables and locking up," the RCMP detachment said in a release Wednesday.

"Every stolen item has a ripple effect that impacts not just the immediate victims but also law enforcement resources and fraud investigators as they dedicate hours of investigative time to solving these crimes."

Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni says that while Comox is "generally a very safe, close-knit community in which we know and trust our neighbours," there are still opportunistic criminals who will take advantage of unlocked vehicles.

Residents are also urged not to leave their vehicles unattended while the engine is running and not to hide spare keys inside a car or outside a residence.