RCMP in the Comox Valley say a routine traffic stop has resulted in charges against a 34-year-old man for the possession of stolen mail discovered in the back of the vehicle.

Police say Daryl May has been charged with driving while prohibited, plus possession of an identity document and possession of stolen property.

Const. Monica Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP says the mail traces back to break-ins at more than a dozen community mailboxes in the valley in March.

"A lot of the mail that we recovered was from financial institutions or credit cards, Revenue Canada." Terragni said.

"Anybody that was expecting mail around that time has likely been notified by Canada Post but they need to follow up with their financial institutions or Revenue Canada."

Terragni said many owners have been contacted by RCMP about the found mail but others haven't been reached yet. She's asking those who suspect they have missing mail but haven't spoken with RCMP yet give them a call.