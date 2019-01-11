Comox Valley RCMP issue arrest warrant for man wanted on assault, firearm charges
An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenneth Flegel, 32, by Comox Valley RCMP. Jan. 11, 2019. (RCMP Handout)
Mounties in the Comox Valley have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man wanted on assault and firearms charges.
Kenneth Roy Flegel was involved in an incident with police earlier this week, Comox Valley RCMP said in a news release.
"Efforts have been made to locate Flegel but he is actively avoiding police and remains at large," police said.
Flegel is wanted on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of a firearms prohibition and breach of recognizance.
Anyone who has information on Flegel's whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2019-366, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and warned not to approach him.