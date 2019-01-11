

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in the Comox Valley have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man wanted on assault and firearms charges.

Kenneth Roy Flegel was involved in an incident with police earlier this week, Comox Valley RCMP said in a news release.

"Efforts have been made to locate Flegel but he is actively avoiding police and remains at large," police said.

Flegel is wanted on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of a firearms prohibition and breach of recognizance.

Anyone who has information on Flegel's whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2019-366, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and warned not to approach him.