VICTORIA -- A Comox Valley couple is in shock after they say someone beat their dog with a metal pipe.

The seven-year-old black lab named Bear was left with head injuries and the couple is now facing veterinarian bills that have already topped $1,400.

The Comox Valley RCMP are investigating the incident.

Bear's owners discovered his injuries on Saturday and rushed him to the vet.

"When we got him home, he took us for a walk and he led us to the pipe that had the fur and the blood on it," said owner Sienna McLeod.

"It looks like it was a golf swing to the side of his face and a bonk on the head," she added.

Bear is a companion dog for McLeod's partner Jason, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The dog is well-loved by the community in Royston, just south of Courtenay. McLeod says neighbours have been stopping by to sign Bear's veterinary cone.

"They're bringing him little treats and little gifts and stuff," she said.

McLeod believes the alleged attacker knows the dog and may be suffering from a mental health issue.

"We're going to let the police and the SPCA handle their part of it," McLeod said.