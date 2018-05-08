

A Comox Valley RCMP officer has been charged with assault for an on-duty incident that happened last fall, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Const. Geory Penner faces an assault charge stemming from a Nov. 7, 2017 incident that was filmed by Comox resident Oliver Cosette.

Cosette claims he shot video of the encounter with a cellphone in his pocket and alleges he was assaulted by Penner during a traffic stop.

He claims that during the traffic stop, the officer initially discovered his licence was subject to a three-month prohibition for traffic violations.

While the video itself is indiscernible, audio of the alleged encounter can be clearly heard.

"What this says is that you've been served a three-month prohibition. I'm going to give you this, this is going to act like your driver's licence 'til three o'clock," the officer is heard saying in the video. "You've got three o'clock to go park this thing."

Cosette's lawyer alleges the interaction then escalated after the Mountie wanted to check his car for alcohol and drugs.

"Let's have a look," the officer says.

"Without a warrant sir, you're not getting in there," Cosette replies.

The officer is then heard telling Cosette he's being taken into custody for obstruction.

"Get down. Put your other hand behind your back. Put your hand behind your back!" he says.

Cosette's lawyer claims he suffered minor cuts to the face and an injured shoulder in the encounter, and is suing the officer as a result.

"Mr. Cossette had an interaction with the police which resulted in him being wrongfully arrested and assaulted," Richard Neary told CTV News. "He's pursuing damages in connection with that incident."

He called Penner's alleged actions "gratuitous" because Cosette was complaining about what was happening to him.

"The officer continued to assault him and made clearly inappropriate comments while doing so," Neary said.

In his lawsuit, Cosette claims he told the officer he was choking him, to which Penner allegedly responded, "Yeah, yeah. Go out, pretty princess, it's that time."

The RCMP said it is aware of the criminal charge laid against Penner.

"The incident relates to a traffic stop and an investigation we conducted. We will be monitoring the court process and any decisions made. Cst. Penner is currently on administrative leave and duty status is continuously assessed," BC RCMP Communications said in a statement.

CTV News reached out to Penner through the RCMP and has not heard back. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

Penner will appear in Courtenay Provincial Court on May 31, 2018.