Comox Valley man arrested after shotgun fired in city park
A 32-year-old man from the Comox Valley has been arrested after Mounties say someone fired a shotgun in a Courtenay city park.
A statement from the Comox Valley RCMP says police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots on May 25.
Officers determined the shots had likely come from Bill Moore Memorial Park, police said Tuesday.
While searching the park, police located and seized various shotgun parts and spent shells.
"This incident is a stark reminder of the danger posed by reckless and dangerous use of firearms," said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika.
"The evidence at the scene suggests the shots were fired into the trees, and considering the nearby trails, it is deeply concerning," she added. "We are grateful that nobody was hurt but the potential consequences of this behaviour cannot be overstated."
Police say they have gathered additional evidence and executed a search warrant, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old Comox Valley man.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
'It does not make sense at all': Steveston residents furious over proposed storage facility
A proposed two-storey storage facility in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood is sparking outrage among nearby residents.
-
BC Ferries CEO addresses Canada Day weekend chaos
An out-of-commission vessel will be back in service along a popular route this week but the CEO of BC Ferries says that doesn’t necessarily mean an end to the frustration for summer travellers on busy routes and holiday weekends.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
-
Leduc mayor to apologize, city will pay victims as misconduct settlement approved
A settlement between the City of Leduc and employees who claimed physical and sexual assault, harassment and bullying while on the job has been approved by an Edmonton judge.
-
Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
Toronto
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government this week. Here's what to know
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the federal government this week alongside their tax credit.
-
Manoah to return to Blue Jays' rotation after being sent to minors
Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation after being sent to the minors last month, manager John Schneider said Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 100 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Montreal
-
Montreal police locate driver of truck suspected of running over cyclist in deadly collision
Montreal police say they have located the truck believed to be involved in a deadly collision with a cyclist Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police find 2 bodies at site of Quebec landslide
Quebec provincial police say two bodies have been recovered near the site of a devastating landslide last weekend in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
-
REM de l'est: High cost of east-end link raises red flags
A new report commissioned into the east-end REM line was officially released Tuesday, recommending new stations in Riviere-des-Prairies and connecting the path to Laval and Charlemagne, but with a hefty price tag.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Two newly hired nurses resign from struggling HSC program
A program at Health Sciences Centre that provides care and support for sexual assault survivors has been dealt another staffing blow.
Kitchener
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Regina
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
City to consider allowing alcohol in Regina public parks
The City of Regina's Executive Committee is looking to approve a motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in the city's public parks.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
-
Movie star Simu Liu celebrates Canada Day weekend in Muskoka
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
Saskatoon
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Northerners try to stay cool amid blistering heat wave
Environment Canada issued a heat warning with temperatures hitting between 29 and 33 C from Tuesday through to Wednesday -- with cooler temperatures expected for Thursday.
-
Police searching for vehicle following serious crash near Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a single-motor vehicle collision near Kirkland Lake that left two people with serious injuries Monday.