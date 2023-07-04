Comox Valley man arrested after shotgun fired in city park

A 32-year-old man from the Comox Valley has been arrested after Mounties say someone fired a shotgun in a Courtenay city park.

A statement from the Comox Valley RCMP says police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots on May 25.

Officers determined the shots had likely come from Bill Moore Memorial Park, police said Tuesday.

While searching the park, police located and seized various shotgun parts and spent shells.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the danger posed by reckless and dangerous use of firearms," said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika.

"The evidence at the scene suggests the shots were fired into the trees, and considering the nearby trails, it is deeply concerning," she added. "We are grateful that nobody was hurt but the potential consequences of this behaviour cannot be overstated."

Police say they have gathered additional evidence and executed a search warrant, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old Comox Valley man.